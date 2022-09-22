President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, on Wednesday, met with the Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), Dr. Qu Dongyu and his delegation.

Discussions centered on a number of projects Guyana has undertaken in several areas, including food security.

The Director-General commended the President on the alignment of Guyana’s policies to several of FAO’s strategic areas.

The President was accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd; Permanent Representative of Guyana to the UN, Ambassador Carolyn Rodrigues; Foreign Secretary Robert Persaud, and Director of Projects at the Office of the President, Marcia Nadir-Sharma (Office of the President photo)