GTT ‘pumps’ $150M into Cricket Carnival

THE Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) has committed $150 million to Guyana’s Cricket Carnival over the next three years.

According to a press release from the company, Chief Operations Officer (COO) of the Company’s Business Solutions, Orson Ferguson, presented a cheque to the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr, during a recent sponsorship ceremony.

The company will also be offering free 4G LTE sim cards to incoming passengers at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) during the carnival season. The sim cards will be preloaded with credit to facilitate immediate use.

Additionally, mobile teams will be present at several city hotels, where visitors could also receive free cards and get a chance to win big prizes. Among the prizes are a trip for two to Kaieteur and Orinduik Falls, and a roundtrip stay in Guyana with accommodation at the Marriott Hotel.

Ferguson said that Cricket Carnival is the country’s top entertainment product and that GTT is happy to fulfill its promise of strengthening the community by adding to Guyana’s tourism product in this way.

He said, too, that the Business Solutions team is particularly happy for the significant benefit that will redound to the business community as a result of the event.

The company doubled internet speeds with no increase in cost for hundreds of businesses subscribed to its high speed conneX service just in time for the season.

Ferguson said that the move is aimed at providing more value for entrepreneurs.

“Beyond the momentary increase in sales, businesses will have the opportunity to market their products and services to a very wide audience that can stem several new opportunities and I encourage other corporate entities to get on board and help to build Guyana in this way,” he said.

According to Bobita Ram, General Manager of Mobile Money Guyana (mmg+), the mmg+ service will be excellent support during the carnival season also. She said that the use of mmg+ will make the increase in transactions less hectic by reducing lines, which also saves time. Consumers could use the mmg+ app or nearby agents to facilitate transactions and payments for services at several hotels, malls, stores, and other vendors around Guyana.

As the games commence, residential customers also have much to celebrate as GTT continues to quickly roll out its high-speed fibre service to more communities at a record-breaking rate. The company says that by 2024, three out of every four households in the country will have access to the service.

Many telecommunication providers in North America and Europe have failed to achieve the same goal.

Soon, GTT will also launch a new set of mobile plans for businesses that will include unlimited data, SMS and voice minutes.