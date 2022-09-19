Local artistes perform for hundreds at mega concert

HUNDREDS flooded the National Stadium on Saturday night for the One Guyana Festival mega concert where several local artistes performed.

It was a lively and enjoyable affair which featured different musical genres. It brought together all of Guyana in keeping with President, Dr Irfaan Ali’s ‘One Guyana’ vision.

Bunty Singh, Vanita Willie, Vicadi Singh, Big Red and Carlvin Burnett were part of a long line-up of performers who took the stage. Their entertainment skills were spot on and they got full participation from the excited crowd.

Persons came from far-flung parts of the country to witness the performances and to have a good time. They danced, sang and jumped for hours.

When Vanita Willie sang her song “Poowah,” everyone swung their waists, no matter their age or gender.

The artistes had wonderful stage presence and did not fail to please the crowd. The concert, which was included in the list of activities for the first-ever Cricket Carnival, was definitely worth attending. For some, this was their first concert experience in Guyana and they clearly enjoyed it.

The venue was so packed it was difficult to move around. There were no empty spaces in sight.