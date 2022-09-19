News Archives
4,000 housing units for Region Six
Houses

AS the Government of Guyana continues its quest of providing adequate housing for citizens, 4,000 housing units are slated for Region Six in the coming years.

This was revealed by Vice-President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo during a community outreach at the Port Mourant Community Centre Ground last Friday.

Dr Jagdeo in outlining plans for the region, as it relates to housing, noted that in the next four years or so the government is going to build just around 4,000 houses there.

This aside, he mentioned that there is an intention to also open up approximately 10,000 house lots in the region.

“….we would have to start a new scheme here towards this end and we are thinking about building in the next few years about 4,000 housing units in this region,” the Vice-President said, while adding that this will be done as many persons are interested in purchasing housing units instead of land to build their own homes.

Additionally, he mentioned that the government has made special provisions to help persons construct their homes to ease the burden of the increased cost of building materials and more.

For persons who are building low-income houses, the government will supply steel for the foundation and a sling of cement to them, free of cost.

This initiative is part of the government’s aggressive plan to ensure adequate housing is provided for all Guyanese and in keeping with the People’s Progressive Party/Civic’s (PPP/C) manifesto promise to deliver 50,000 house lots within their first term of office.

