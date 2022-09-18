‘ Running wild’ with ideas

Local entrepreneur unwittingly discovers CNC technology

SAAJID Husani may be popular for his exceptional photographic skills, but it is a technology that he stumbled upon lately that has his name being called in a different sector altogether. Engrossed in learning how to use the world-renowned Computerised Numerical Control (CNC) technology after “accidentally” discovering it, Saajid is now creating some of the most attractive, stylish doors that can be found on the local market. CNC Technology is a computerised manufacturing process using equipment controlled by pre-programmed software and code.

The 28-year-old, who is now a CNC machinist/operator, formed his business ‘Zaya’ about a year ago, representing a shortened form of his beloved daughter’s name, Zayara.

With the country’s building sector booming, Saajid saw that it made sense to get into woodworking, especially as he was researching how to build his kitchen on his own during the pandemic when funds were low.

“I bought my home in 2019 and didn’t have a proper kitchen. It was when COVID hit and finances were down, so I figured that I would try to build my kitchen cabinet myself. I accidentally stumbled upon this technology, and my mind just went wild with ideas,” he recalled during an interview with Pepperpot Magazine.

With only a handful of the machines in the country, the semi-retired photographer thought this might just be the other business he’s been looking for all these years. He always knew that photography alone could not cut it, at least not in these times when the cost of living is continuing to skyrocket.

“I’m trying to tackle a niche market. I am the only one, I think, in this part of the world that is pushing the machine to its limit. With the building sector having a considerable boom in the past two years, I thought it was very wise to get into woodworking,” he said, adding, “I just took a chance with this technology. I knew photography was only a means to an end, so I wanted to do something else. I achieved everything I possibly could’ve with photography. Now, I only work for the clients I’ve had over the years; I don’t go looking for new ones at all.”

Starting about a year ago, Saajid has been getting a lot of practice. “It’s just like any other job; you can have the best equipment, but if you don’t have the skill behind it, it doesn’t make any sense. I saw the machine, saved up for it and brought it in. At first, it was difficult to operate, so it took me some time to practise; Guyana’s wood is extremely hard and difficult to work with.”

It was at a building expo that he showed the country just what he plans to bring to the market. Although starting out with doors, Saajid has plans to move on to doing bedroom sets, etc. and eventually opening a small furniture factory where customers can find intricate designs with a more luxurious feel to them. “People like nice things and may want something grand. Well, I can provide that something grand at an affordable rate,” he shared.

At the moment, he pointed out that the options for doors in Guyana are very limited. “There is the steel door which rots in a few years and the panel doors, which is [sic] the going thing, because it’s the nicest option you can possibly get. The third option is the wrought iron steel doors which are extremely expensive. So I have provided a new option.”

He said the most satisfying part of it is that he can provide something to the country that people cannot get anywhere else in this part of the world. “People bring in furniture that they claim is handcrafted from India and other places but I came to realise that it’s simply this technology that they’re using.”

He said the demand for the product has exceeded his expectations and that once it continues like this, he will definitely ramp up his effort to do more. His office is located at Success, East Coast Demerara.