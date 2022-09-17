Zorg-En-Vlygt girl seeks scholarship to pursue petroleum/chemical engineering studies

ESHIKA SINGH, of Zorg-en-Vlygt, in Region Two, is in need of a scholarship to pursue studies in petroleum/chemical Engineering.

The former Anna Regina Secondary School student copped the 6th position in the country at this year’s CSEC examinations with 18 Grade Ones.

Singh recently told this publication that while growing up she never knew the importance of doing well in exams and never really paid attention to any of her end-of-term exams.

She recalled that in year two of her primary education, her parents parted ways. Thereafter, she and her two older siblings accompanied their mother to Georgetown where she was pursing her degree at the University of Guyana. She said her father remained in Essequibo to tend to his rice field.

In Georgetown, she attended the Graham’s Hall Primary School on the East Coast of Demerara where she struggled to adjust to a new lifestyle. Singh added that during her stay at the primary school, she learnt and experienced many things from the intelligent pupils and her new surroundings.

“In my sixth year, I was transferred back to Essequibo where I attended the Fisher Primary School in Golden Fleece. This transition, however, was a major setback in my NGSA performance since I had very high expectations of becoming the top student. This expectation was dimmed a little as I landed in the fifth place,” Singh said.

She said that the disappointment only motivated her to do better as she commenced secondary school, copping the 1st – 4th place in her class during her five years there.

“Attending high school, I have encountered many challenges. Financial difficulties being the biggest one apart from the private family [issues] that were occurring,” Singh explained.

She said her father, Sylvin Singh, who is a hire car driver, has been the one to sacrifice his time and energy to take her to and from school and extra lessons every day.

Her mom, Chandradai Singh, a high school teacher, handled all the finances associated with her schooling, including paying all of her lesson fees.

“Now that I have completed my secondary education, my parents are not financially capable of sending me to a university. This is because they are already funding my two older siblings’ tertiary education. Hence, having known the financial status of my family, I have made every sacrifice in my name to succeed at all 18 subjects,” Singh explained.

Singh said that she will be thankful if given a scholarship. She intends to continue making her family, community and country proud.