Woman remanded for allegedly trafficking cocaine in biscuit wrappers

A 59-year-old woman, was, on Friday, remanded to prison for allegedly attempting to smuggle cocaine hidden in biscuit wrappers out of Guyana through Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).

Unique Sunshine London of Haslington, East Coast Demerara, appeared before Magistrate Sunil Scarce at the Diamond/Grove Magistrates’ Court and denied trafficking 11.188 kilogrammes of cocaine on September 14.

She was remanded to prison until November 11, 2022.

According to a release from the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU), on September 14, London was an outgoing passenger destined for the United States of America.

While at the airport, her carry-on luggage was searched by CANU officers and a quantity of cocaine concealed in biscuit wrappers was found.

Once it had landed in the United States, its $12.3 million value would have increased to US$336,000 (approximately GY$67.2 million).