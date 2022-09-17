AG writes ‘Top Cop’ requesting probe into APNU+AFC’s ‘voter fraud evidence’

THE Guyana Police Force is expected to conduct an investigation into the data supplied by the APNU+AFC during the national recount of ballots cast in the 2020 General and Regional Elections.

In a correspondence which was seen by the Guyana Chronicle, Attorney-General and Minister of Legal Affairs Anil Nandlall, S.C., on behalf of the government, wrote to Commissioner of Police (ag) Clifton Hicken requesting that a “special investigation” be launched by the police force.

The investigation will be conducted to determine the “veracity of the data” contained in the documents, as well as the authenticity of some of the documents themselves and all matters and actions of persons connected.

He also handed over the documents which were sent by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Chair, Justice (Ret’d) Claudette Singh, following a request made in light of allegations made in the public domain by leaders and representatives of the political opposition.

Nandlall had previously claimed that the documents established that deceased persons purportedly voted at the elections; that the elections were tainted by multiple voting, and that persons who were overseas on “Voting Day” purportedly voted at the elections.

He said that the impression being conveyed is that the documents and data were obtained from specific bodies such as the Immigration Department and General Registrar’s Office.

Last Tuesday, three commissioners were sworn in to preside over a Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into the protracted 2020 General and Regional Elections.

The members of the commission are retired Justice of Appeal, Stanley John, who will chair the CoI; Attorney-General, High Court Judge and acting Justice of Appeal in the Eastern Caribbean, Godfrey P. Smith, S.C., and former Chancellor of the Judiciary (ag), Carl Singh OR CCH

The members of the CoI are expected to examine the post-polling day period, when there was alleged interference in the process by the APNU+AFC and persons purportedly associated with the coalition.

The inquiry is also expected to provide a foundation upon which GECOM could repair the electoral system.

Additionally, the findings will be used to hold persons accountable, especially if they are found to have been involved in illegal activities.

Guyanese, after casting their votes on March 2, 2020, had to endure a five-month wait for the results as they witnessed alleged unlawful acts and a slew of legal challenges.

Electors observed what was described as attempts by the then APNU+AFC administration to rip the democratic fabric of the nation, with “delay tactics” which were openly criticised by a wide section of society.

It was only after the legal challenges and international intervention that a national recount of all votes cast was convened and the figures showed that the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) received 233,336 votes, while the APNU+AFC Coalition got 217,920 votes.

Former District Four (Demerara-Mahaica) Returning Officer, Clairmont Mingo; former People’s National Congress/Reform Chairperson, Volda Lawrence; PNC/R activist, Carol Smith-Joseph and four others are currently before the courts for electoral fraud.