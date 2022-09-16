Tropical Storm Fiona causes postponement of first WI-NZ women’s ODI

TROPICAL Storm Fiona has caused the postponement of the first West Indies-New Zealand women’s ODI, which was to be played in Antigua today.

The second ODI, scheduled for September 18, will now become the first ODI of the series but that game too could be at risk. A decision regarding it will be made subject to the impact of the storm, CWI said in a release.

The storm has already caused extensive showers in Antigua, the venue for all three ODIs and five T20Is on the tour, and is likely to reach its peak over Antigua and the Leeward Islands on Friday. A date for the postponed first ODI is yet to be finalised but both boards have indicated their intentions to play the tour in its entirety.

“We have put player safety at the forefront of this decision and will be working very closely with New Zealand Cricket to protect all the internationals matches via a revised schedule if possible,” CWI director of cricket Jimmy Adams said. “We are very keen to get as much high-quality competitive cricket for our women’s team as possible, especially in this period leading into next year’s Women’s T20 World Cup.”

The ODI series counts towards the Women’s Championship and eventual qualification for the 2025 ODI World Cup, while the T20I series serves as preparation for the 2023 T20 World Cup in February. Neither side has played a game in the women’s ODI Championship cycle so far.

It is the first series for West Indies where Hayley Matthews will lead the side, and the first since Deandra Dottin announced her sudden retirement last month. It will be West Indies’ first series in any format since they lost the semi-final to eventual champions Australia in the ODI World Cup in March earlier this year. (Cricinfo)