One Guyana T20 competition kicks off with victory for Parika SC
sports

THE East Bank Essequibo Cricket Committee (EBECC) launched its One Guyana T20 competition recently, sponsored by Guyana Breweries, Two Brothers Gas Station, Supreme Petroleum, Sukhram’s Sawmill, Forester Lumber Yard, and AMIC Constructions.

With over $ 1,000,000 in prizes, the chairman of East Bank Cricket Committee Mr. Vishal Ambedkar thanked the sponsors for their investment in the return of competitive cricket after more than a two- year break due to COVID-19 and bad weather.

Mr. Ambedkar specifically highlighted the contribution of Guyana Breweries for the role they have been playing in branding this competition, and was especially thankful for the support, hard work and dedication of all members of the EBECC since all their efforts are voluntary .

The winner of the competition will walk away with $500,000 and atrophy, while the runner-up will receive $100,000. More importantly, the emerging player of the tournament, who has to be an Under-19 player will walk away with a set of new cricket gear. The MVP for each match is set to receive $10,000.

With the finals set for October 30, 2022 Mr. Ambedkar said that the competition aims to raise the bar for competitive cricket at the club level and the aim is to make it an annual feature. He said that a similar competition will be launched in a few weeks for Under-15 school cricket.

The opening T20 match saw Tuschen SC setting a target of 136 with Chetram Persaud scoring 51 runs. Parika SC in reply, chased down the target with nine overs to spare. Kevon Boodie hit 74 to walk away with man-of-the match prize.

Staff Reporter

