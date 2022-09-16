Elections CoI to be completed within seven months

THE members of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into the events surrounding the March 2, 2020, General and Regional Elections, will have seven months to complete their work in keeping with the Terms of Reference, which have been published in the Official Gazette

Retired Justice of Appeal, Stanley John, will chair the CoI. Attorney-General, High Court Judge and acting Justice of Appeal in the Eastern Caribbean, Godfrey P. Smith, S.C., and former Chancellor of the Judiciary (ag), Carl Singh OR CCH, are the other members.

The three commissioners were sworn in on Tuesday by Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan during a ceremony at the Office of the President.

According to the Terms of Reference, the commissioners will have to probe the relevant circumstances and events leading up to the elections and the procedures which were followed thereafter.

The Commissioners will also have to inquire into the counting, ascertainment and tabulation of votes polled and the public declaration of those results by the former Region Four Returning Officer, Clairmont Mingo and other elected officers.

Also, the Commission will probe the attempts to “obstruct, frustrate, subvert and prevent a decision of the Guyana Elections Commission made on the 14th day of March 2020, to conduct a national recount of the votes polled…”,

The Commissioners are also tasked with investigating the conduct of ex-Chief Elections Officer, Keith Lowenfield and other elections officers in respect of the discharge and execution of their statutory duties during the elections.

According to the Terms of Reference, the Commissioners will make recommendations as deemed fit and necessary to permit GECOM to discharge its statutory functions as prescribed by the Representation of the People Act.

Upon completion of the CoI, the Commission will present “its report, findings and recommendations” to the President, in writing, within seven months

The Commission will commence its work at a time to be determined by the Chairman.

Guyanese, after casting their votes on March 2, 2020, had to endure a five-month wait for the results of the General and Regional Elections, as they witnessed alleged unlawful acts and a slew of legal challenges.

During this time, the patience of the electorate was tested, as electors observed what was described as attempts by the then APNU+AFC administration to rip the democratic fabric of the nation, with “delay tactics” which were openly criticised by a wide section of society.

It was only after the legal challenges and international intervention that a national recount of all votes cast was convened and the figures showed that the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) received 233,336 votes, while the APNU+AFC Coalition got 217,920 votes.

Mingo long with the former People’s National Congress/Reform Chairperson, Volda Lawrence; PNC/R activist, Carol Smith-Joseph and four others are currently before the courts for electoral fraud.