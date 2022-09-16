Confessed wife killer gets four years

TEN years after the brutal killing of Joan Durant, who was found buried in the unfinished bathroom of her Melanie Damishana North, East Coast Demerara (ECD) home, her 75-year-old husband was on Thursday sentenced to serve four years in jail for the crime.

Earlier this month, Gordon Durant appeared before Justice Jo-Ann Barlow at the Demerara High Court for the capital offence of murder.

However, he opted to plead guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter, which alleged that between June 26-28, 2012, at Melanie Damishana North, he murdered his wife.

On Thursday, a probation report was read in court by a social worker, who described Durant as being “a hardworking individual” who would normally get along well with family members and persons within his community.

The social worker said that, based on the investigation conducted within the ‘Melanie’ community, it was revealed that Durant was a quiet and soft-spoken person, who would usually help build homes in the community for the needy.

According to reports emanating from the prison authorities, Durant was a well-behaved prisoner, who is a role model for the other inmates.

He told the probation officer that during a domestic alteration, he accidentally pushed his wife, which caused her to hit her head and die.

“After recognising that she may have died, he became afraid of being locked up by the police, so concealed her body in a hole located in the bathroom which was meant for a bathtub,” the probation officer told the court.

The victim’s son, Gregory Perreira, gave a written statement which was tendered and read by the prosecutor.

Perreira recalled discovering his mother’s dead body, a memory which has left him traumatised.

“I am very upset, and I cry whenever I remember the condition in which I found my mother. She did not deserve to die like that. So, I am seeking justice for my mother or the maximum penalty… This is something I have to live with,” he said.

Meanwhile, Durant’s attorney, Dexter Smartt asked the court to temper justice with mercy. She also asked the court to take into consideration her client’s plea, along with his remorse for his actions.

“Whatever took place that day shouldn’t have happened; I’m sorry,” Durant said during his address to the court.

Justice Barlow, in sentencing Durant, told him that domestic violence continues to reign prevalent in society and it cannot be condoned. However, she gave him credit for his early guilty plea and the time spent on remand.

The Judge took into consideration that Durant tried to conceal his wife’s body after killing her. He also lied to the victim’s family and the police about her whereabouts.

Justice Barlow started Durant’s sentence at 21 years and deducted seven years for his early plea along with ten years for his time spent in pre-trial custody.

As a result, Durant will only spend four years behind bars. The state’s case was presented by prosecutor Latifiah Elliot.

According to reports, the couple lived in a one-storey house at Melanie Damishana North. It is alleged that Gordon was abusive to his wife.

The woman was last seen alive on June 26, 2012.

Her relatives subsequently went to her home, and Durant allegedly told them that she had packed a bag and left the house. However, a report was later made to the police station.

On June 28, 2012, the couple’s son returned home and discovered a rancid stench emanating from inside. The police were summoned, and after a search, Joan’s decomposing remains were found inside an unfinished bathroom under a heap of sand.

Gordon was arrested at the scene, and allegedly admitted killing the woman because she had threatened to leave the marriage.