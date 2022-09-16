APNU+AFC says persons ‘mistakenly’ included their voter fraud ‘evidence’ 

THE A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) said that some persons were “mistakenly” included in their evidence which they claim provides proof of voter impersonation at the 2020 General and Regional Elections.

This was brought up during Leader of the Opposition Aubrey Norton’s press conference last Tuesday.

Late last month, Attorney-General and Minister of Legal Affairs Anil Nandlall on behalf of the government, requested the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Chair Justice (ret’d) Claudette Singh to provide his office with documents that were reportedly delivered to the commission by the APNU+AFC.

Speaking on the matter, Member of Parliament Roysdale Forde stated that the APNU+AFC during the national recount in 2020, had objected to the names of people who were reportedly marked as voting on Election Day but were out of the country.

He added that the APNU+AFC had submitted over 1,000 cases of “voter impersonation.”

However, it was later in his statement that Forde mentioned that they expect that the persons who were “mistakenly” included in their submissions to GECOM will be exhibited publicly.

Forde further mentioned that the opposition demands that the evidence they submitted be turned over to the Guyana Police Force and General Register Office for verification.

Meanwhile, just last week, GECOM made a decision to hand over the documents that purportedly provided ‘proof’ of voter fraud at the 2020 General and Regional Elections to the Attorney General’s office.

This was revealed by the Attorney-General, who stated that those documents will be passed to the relevant agencies with requests that investigations be launched to verify the accuracy of the information contained in the documents, to enquire who authored the documents and who authorised the issuance of the information contained in same.

The opposition-nominated commissioners at GECOM had opposed the request for the documents to be turned over to the government. Nandlall noted that the government has signalled its interest in requesting the documents for them to be investigated and it was strange to see the political opposition objecting to the request.

Meanwhile, in keeping with its commitment to investigate claims of fraud, the government last Tuesday swore in three commissioners who will preside over a Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into the protracted March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections.

The members of the CoI are expected to examine the post-polling day period and alleged interference in the process by persons associated with the APNU+AFC.

The members of the CoI are retired Justice of Appeal Stanley John, who will chair the CoI; acting Justice of Appeal in the Eastern Caribbean, Godfrey P Smith, S.C.; former Chancellor of the Judiciary (ag), Justice Carl Singh, OR, CCH; and former Chair and Chief Elections Commissioner of India Dr S.Y. Quraishi.

The inquiry is also expected to provide a foundation upon which the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) could repair the electoral system.

Additionally, the findings will be used to hold persons accountable, especially if they are found to have been involved in illegal activities.