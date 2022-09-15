Little Diamond, Herstelling roads to get $80M facelift

STREETS in Little Diamond and Herstelling are slated for upgrades valuing more than $80 million, according to Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar.

Specifically, Minister Indar, in an invited comment on Wednesday, said that the project will target five roads within the communities.

“We are doing five roads in the communities…the contracts have been signed and the contractors are mobilizing; they went on the ground with the engineers already and works will be starting this week,” Minister Indar said.

Over the weekend, President Dr. Irfaan Ali led a high-level team which included Minister Indar, to Mocha/Arcadia for the commissioning of the Burnham Drive Road and the announcement of several other projects.

Further, Minister Indar, while in the community, signed a contract valuing $46.2 million for the Barnwell Road in Mocha/Arcadia.

Meanwhile, a contract to the tune of $49.1 million was also signed for the construction of 650 metres of pavement at Cemetery Road, an extension of the Burnham Boulevard.

The investment in infrastructure, Minister Indar said, was one of the government’s top priorities in developing communities.

According to the recently published Ministry of Finance’s mid-year report, some $12.3 billion was spent on the rehabilitation and construction of roads across the country, while a further $1.8 billion was spent on the construction of bridges.

Additionally, the sum of $3.1 billion was spent to advance the rehabilitation and construction of several community roads in Regions Two, Three, Four, Five, Six and 10 under the Miscellaneous and Urban Roads Programme.

The report also stated that some $1.2 billion was expended on a number of projects under the Hinterland Roads Programme.