Commissioners for CoI into attempted elections rigging to be sworn in today
From left: Justice of the Appeal (retired) of Turks and Caicos, Stanley John; former Justice of Appeal (ag) in the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court, Godfrey P. Smith; former Chief Election Commissioner of India, Dr S. Y. Quraishi and former Chancellor of the Judiciary (Guyana), Carl Singh (NEWS ROOM Photo)
PRESIDENT, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, will on Tuesday swear in the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into the events surrounding the March 2, 2020, General and Regional Elections.

The swearing in will be held at the Office of the President, Shiv Chanderpaul Drive, Georgetown.

President Ali announced back in June that the CoI will be chaired by retired Justice of Appeal, Stanley John, and will include former Attorney-General, High Court Judge and acting Justice of Appeal in the Eastern Caribbean, Godfrey P. Smith, S.C.; former Chair and Chief Elections Commissioner of India, Dr S.Y. Quraishi; and former Chancellor of the Judiciary (ag), Carl Singh OR CCH.

To assist the commission with its work, Dr Afari Jayan and Dr Nasim Zaidi have been identified as resource personnel.

The members of the CoI are expected to examine the post-polling day period, when there were alleged attempts by the A Partnership for National Unity and Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) to rig the elections.

The inquiry is also expected to provide a foundation on which the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) could fix the electoral system.

Additionally, the findings will be used to hold persons accountable, especially if they are found to have been involved in illegal activities.

