Tyre explosion kills young father 

URICK Glen Henry, 17, of Springlands, Corriverton, East Berbice, Corentyne, tragically lost his life last Friday when a skidder wheel he was filling with air exploded, causing extensive injuries to his face.

According to information from Hemant Kumar Deonarine, called “Mickey,” 43, the father of Henry, he was about 80 feet away from his son when the explosion occurred.

The father, an employee of a logging concession located at Evelyn Landing, Upper Corentyne River, related that the explosion flung Henry about 15 feet into the air and when he landed he was in an unconscious state.

The young man received injuries to the face, his right hand appeared broken and blood was visible from his mouth.

“We were doing some repairs on the skidder and he and two boys were working on the skidder wheel, so when they finished, my son start up the truck and use the compressor to pump the wheel, but while pumping I don’t know if was too much air, but the wheel suddenly explode with a loud sound. Is a big wheel, so the pressure push him up in the air so everyone around run to him. When I reach to him, I turn him over, check his heart and pulse, but nothing,” the father said.

A report was made to the logging concession manager, who in turn contacted the police who subsequently arrived and escorted the body to a mortuary at Corriverton on Saturday.

A post-mortem is expected to be performed on Tuesday.

Deonarine described his son as hardworking and quiet. He was the main breadwinner for his family. Young Henry leaves to mourn his wife and two children.

Meanwhile, a representative of the sawmill where the youth is employed, expressed sympathy to the family and pledged their full support at this time of mourning.