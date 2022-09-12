Kadir makes Al Madinah Islamic Academy proud  

SIXTEEN-YEAR-OLD Mohamed Amal Kadir of Better Success, Region Two, has made the Al Madinah Islamic Academy and his family proud by copping 12 subjects at this year’s Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations.

Kadir, who obtained 10 ones and two twos, said he could have written more but lack of finances prevented him from doing so.

The young man has now set his focus on a career path and is seeking a scholarship from the government to pursue studies in economics and finance.

He is very grateful for the support he received from his father Mohamed Irfan Kadir and his mother Bibi Fazella Kadir throughout his studies and told the Guyana Chronicle that President, Dr Irfaan Ali and Vice-President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo are his role models.

Kadir said he admires the Vice-President’s skill as an economist and is motivated by President Ali’s consistent fulfilment of his party’s manifesto promises.

Kadir has two sisters, one of whom is a teacher. He also has two brothers: one an electrician and the other a holder of a degree in Islamic studies and counselling.

He is advising those sitting the CSEC examinations next year to remain focused and disciplined and to find a balance in everything they do.