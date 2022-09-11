Region’s young athletes head to Bermuda for CARIFTA Triathlon

HAMILTON, Bermuda (CMC) – Bermuda will host the CARIFTA Triathlon, Aquathlon and Mixed Relay Championships at Clearwater Beach later this month with more than 100 young athletes from at least nine countries set to compete, organisers announced.

The event, which will be held for the first time in Bermuda, will be staged on September 24 and 25.

Teams from Bermuda, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Grenada, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago are set to compete.

Sharon Hammond, president of the Bermuda Triathlon Association, said: “After a two-year hiatus, we are delighted to welcome junior athletes from across the region to Bermuda.

“At the very place where (Bermudian Olympic champion) Flora Duffy raced in her first triathlon, we hope that a new generation of young triathletes will be inspired by their experience on the island.”

Ian Pilgrim, the race director, said he is looking forward to the event.

“Clearwater Beach is the perfect location for triathlon and aquathlon,” he said. “It is a challenging course with some hills on both the bike and the run sections, which should break up the field and really showcase the upcoming stars of the sport.”

Bermuda Tourism Authority’s director of global sales and Business Development, Hazel Clark, said: “We are delighted to support the CARIFTA Triathlon and Aquathlon.

“We know how important sporting events are to Bermuda’s tourism and just how much Bermudans enjoy them.

“The competition taking place at Clearwater Beach will be as picturesque as it is competitive. We truly are looking forward to playing hosts to the regional event.”

Clearwater Beach is close to the island’s international airport at the island’s east end.