Grenadian 400m star James delighted to lift third Diamond League trophy
Kirani James finished comfortably ahead of US athletes Bryce Deadmon and Brendon Norwood.
GRENADIAN quarter mile star Kirani James has expressed delight in winning the men’s 400 metres at the Diamond League final in Zurich, Switzerland on Thursday.
James finished comfortably ahead of the United States Bryce Deadmon and Brendon Norwood. The athlete’s latest win was the third occasion that he has claimed the title, adding to wins in 2011 and 2015.

The Grenadian has enjoyed somewhat a bit of resurgence in recent seasons after recovering from injury and illness. In July, the athlete captured silver in the event at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.
“I am feeling good. It feels great to be the diamond race winner. The race was good, very competitive, against the best guys in the world,” James said following the event.
“Although it was very unfortunate that Matthew got injured during warmup and had to pull out at the last minute.

He is the European champion and I would have liked to compete against him,” he added.
“I have one more meeting coming, I try to enjoy every moment and represent my country. It is special for me to win here today after eleven years when I also won in Zurich.(Sportsmax).

