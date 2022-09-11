GBA set to host Youth/Junior Championship in Berbice

… Rose Hall Jammers Gym on show September 17

By Clifton Ross

THE Guyana Boxing Association (GBA), fresh off a successful Caribbean youth tournament, turns its attention to next weekend when the youths and juniors will light up Rose Hall, Berbice for the one-day event.

The GBA, in keeping with President Irfaan Ali’s theme of ‘One Guyana’, which has now played an integral part in the world of sports, the boxing association has taken a stance to decentralise the sport starting with the upcoming attraction.

GBA president Steve Ninvalle said yesterday that the progression of the sport and the growth of young boxers have been showing great signs as of recent.

“This fits into His Excellency’s concept of ‘One Guyana’ and it plays a big part in decentralising the sport of boxing. This will be the first time, I think, in about 20 years that the amateur association will be hosting boxing in Rose Hall.” Ninvalle said.

The GBA boss said the move to Berbice was great for the expansion aspect, especially with most of the tourneys being held in Georgetown Region 4, primarily.

“I expect that this will be successful, coming off of the heels of the Caribbean School Boys and Juniors tournament. Our pledge is to focus heavily on our nursery level. That is where we have been giving most of our support. We want to have continuous competition for this sector of boxing.” said the GBA president.

Berbice should unearth a lot of talent with this shift in demographics by the GBA, specifically targeting the Rose Hall Jammers Gym as its focal point for next weekend’s event.

Speaking of the Ancient County Gym, Ninvalle said, “The Rose Hall Jammers Gym has been doing exceedingly well as it relates to U-16 competitions. We find it fitting that the people of Rose Hall get a chance to see what their boxers can do. They only get a chance to see them training; now they will get a chance to see them in the ring.”

Meanwhile, the Director of Sport further revealed that plans are in the pipeline to further host a boxing event in the Cinderella County of Essequibo, as the GBA seeks to bring the ‘fight’ literally, to all parts of Guyana in its quest to develop the next core of local-bred fighters.