Windstorm-affected Bare Root, Dazzell families get assistance

FAMILIES of Bare Root and Dazzell Housing Scheme, on the East Coast of Demerara, who were affected by a windstorm on Monday have commended the Government for its timely support.

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC), on Wednesday, delivered relief following the results of an assessment of the situation in the villages. The assessment found that families needed building materials since some houses were completely damaged, while the roofs of several homes were removed.

Families received hampers containing essential food items and cleaning supplies and building materials.

Rawle Lyght, a resident, detailed the traumatic experience and loss he and his household of three suffered.

“Seeing it is real. It was like happening for the first time, it’s real, it just left me traumatised. Wow, what a loss; only just finished painting February, for Christmas I de just paint the front but after the holiday I tried to paint all and just a sudden after all these years of work and dedication; what a loss, didn’t expect this storm,” Lyght said.

He extended gratitude to the government for the help he got to restore his home.

“I understand the situation and whatever best they can do to let me get back on my feet and live a normal life will be great.”

A devastated Joann Yarde recounted that during the storm she and her family were scared as the roof came crashing down.

Yarde related that her living condition is quite uncomfortable, so she is grateful for the assistance from the government.

“I am happy, I am really happy that we get some assistance because if we had to do it on we own, I don’t know when we woulda do it. So, we are happy.”

Another victim, Nivell Hall, who lives with his pregnant wife and toddler, lost his entire home.

“I left surprised that the whole entire house fall down, not even some left up, just the flooring left, I just left so frustrated, I didn’t know what to do after. So, I feel very appreciated to see that I getting these kinda help you know, very appreciated and excited too.”

The Ministry of Housing and Water has dispatched a team of engineers to conduct further assessment to provide further support to the affected families. Persons who were injured from the incident will also receive medical aid, through the Health Ministry.