Three-way tie for NGSA top spot

-aspiring politician, doctor among the outstanding performers

THREE PUPILS have tied for the number one spot at this year’s National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) with 518 marks and will be heading to nation’s top school, Queen’s College, to pursue their secondary school education.

Angelica Subryan of Cumberland Primary, Neuel Bancroft of Annandale Primary and Jonathan Gomes of the Josel Educational Institute were among 16,223 pupils from across the country who wrote the two-day exam in July.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, announced the results at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre at Liliendaal, on Friday.

The Guyana Chronicle subsequently spoke with some of this year’s highflyers and their parents, who expressed gratitude and their contentment with the results.

Subryan said she was happy with her results and to be among the country’s top performers. She added that when she wrote the examination, she always knew this would have been the outcome.

The aspiring doctor added that even though the early morning, extra lessons and long study hours were “hard”, it has all paid off in the end.

Her father told this publication that his daughter worked hard and has always been dedicated to her studies.

An elated Gomes advised those who will be writing the exam in 2023, that it is not about the score on the tests but doing things to the best of their abilities.

“Set goals for yourself … you can do anything if you set your mind to it,” the smiling lad said as he stood next to his mother Stacy Monah-Gomes, who is a school teacher.

Gomes’s mother said that her son has always been self-motivated and the preparation for NGSA was a bit easier for him. His older brother wrote NGSA in 2020 and was awarded a place at the Bishops’ High School.

“He is a very disciplined child and would correct himself…It wasn’t just about books, books, books,” the woman said as she explained that during the exam period, he was able to manage his studies and playtime.

She further related that she did not expect that her son would have copped the top spot due to his results from the NGSA mock exam. She said that his last grade was 95 per cent.

“I was confident enough that he would have gotten Queen’s but not the top position,” she added.

Monah-Gomes encouraged parents whose children are preparing to write the NGSA, or may be in a lower grade to have open communication with their children so that they’re comfortable enough to share what’s happening in school or issues affecting their studies.

She also urged parents to build a good relationship with their child’s teacher so that they can have proper feedback.

She shared that after her son comes home from school, she would go through his books to check his work to see if he was having any difficulties.

As a mathematics teacher herself, the proud mom said that her son, not so often, would come to her if he is having any difficulties with the subject.

“…Support your child, not just send them to school, give them the equipment and so… but you must show them that you are supportive of them, ensure that they have that study time,” she emphasised.

Meanwhile, Arya Mohamed, of the Success Elementary School gained 516 marks, earning her the seventh-place position in the country. She was awarded a place at Queen’s College.

Like many of her fellow top performers, she said that she expected to be in the top 10 due to her efforts and determination.

“I’m feeling extremely overjoyed because I’ve worked really hard for this position and being here today is a dream come true because of sleepless nights and all of the efforts I put in… This was a well-deserved moment,” the well-spoken youngster said.

Mohamed will spend the next few years pursuing her secondary education with the hope of one day becoming a politician.

Asked why she has settled on this career, she responded that it is one that is “realistic.”