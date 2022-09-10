Son of once retrenched sugar worker excel at NGSA

NARESH Shivkumar, 11, and his mother, Dhanwattie Shivkumar, were glued to the online broadcast of the announcement of the National Grade Six Examination (NGSA) results and when his name was called, the mother burst into tears of joy.

The young Shivkumar, who was suddenly hit by a sudden surge of energy, ran out into the yard and began to scream in excitement.

Little Shivkumar gained 507 marks and copped a spot at the Bishops’ High School. He told the Guyana Chronicle that his hard work has paid off. He wanted a place at Queen’s College but will settle for a place at The Bishops’ High.

Recalling the examination, he said English was a bit challenging but he was able to conquer it and do well in the other subject areas with the help of his dedicated teachers and parents.

Young Shivkumar, who has a passion for helping others and wants to become a doctor, said he will enjoy time with his family before heading off to secondary school on October 3.

At the time results were announced, his father, Satesh Shivkumar was at work two villages away from home, at the now functioning Rose Hall Estate, at Rose Hall Canje. There, he is employed as a foreman since the estate reopened in 2021. Prior to gaining re-employment, Satesh had some challenging times and had to persevere to ensure his family was provided for.

The main breadwinner of his family and father of two, Satesh started working at the estate in July 2008. At the time he thought he had job-security but things turned out to be a “nightmare” in 2018. He was relieved of duties when the Coalition Government decided to close that and other estates.

Frustrated, he looked long and hard for new employment and found work as a taxi driver and auto-electrician with a private contractor. However, after sometime he was injured on the job and was unable to work for months.

“Being the last set of persons coming out of the estate in 2018, many other people were looking for work so there wasn’t anything really, I had to keep searching. I take up taxi work for a while since I had to meet the demands for my family and parents. It was very challenging,” he said.

However, in 2021, things began to change when the opportunity arose for him to regain employment at the once defunct Rose Hall Estate, and six months later, he was promoted to the post of field workshop foreman. The sacrifices made and challenges faced, he said, were worth every bit and seeing the results of his son has made him very proud.

“I am very, very proud of my son because I know he has potential and I am thankful to have a stable job so that I can ensure he has all the resources needed for his continued education. I will make sure he has everything so that he can achieve his dream of becoming a doctor,” the father said.

He noted that during the time of unemployment was his hardest but now feels better as he can care for his family.

“I feel happy knowing I have a stable job, my family won’t be affected and I don’t have to live thinking where the next pay coming from or my children won’t have to worry about the stuff they need for their education and finances. I know it’s rough, too, and times are getting harder, so I am thankful.”

He is advising other parents to never give up.

“Don’t give up, surely, there are brighter days ahead and we just need to make much with what we have to make sure the children are catered for, with sacrifices you see results and to see your child being on top is such a proud, proud moment for a parent,” Satesh told this publication.

He expressed gratitude to his son’s teacher, Banmattie Arjune, and his aunt, Reshma Shivkumar, for their support and encouragement along the way.