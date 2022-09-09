News Archives
UN General Assembly president in Guyana today
President of the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, His Excellency Abdulla Shahid (UN photo)
THE President of the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, His Excellency Abdulla Shahid, will be in Guyana for an official visit from today until tomorrow, a statement from the Foreign Affairs Ministry said on Thursday evening.

His Excellency Shahid assumed the presidency in September 2021 following his election by the Member States of the United Nations. This is the first time that a Maldivian national is serving in this position.

His Excellency Shahid themed his term in office a “presidency of hope”, and focused on five priority themes: Recovering from COVID-19, rebuilding sustainably, responding to the needs of the planet, respecting the rights of all, and revitalising the United Nations.

“His practical efforts to promote gender equality and youth development were notable hallmarks of his presidency, as well as the attention he gave to the development challenges that many small, developing states are encountering.

During his visit, the President of the General Assembly will have engagements with President, Dr. Irfaan Ali and other Government Ministers.

