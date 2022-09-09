News Archives
‘Nervous’ denies involvement in 2017 minibus park murder
ACCUSED: Wayne ‘Nervous’ Gilbert
ACCUSED: Wayne ‘Nervous’ Gilbert

A MIXED 12-member jury was on Thursday empanelled before Justice Sandil Kissoon at the Demerara High Court for the trial of Wayne Gilbert, called “Nervous”, who is accused of killing a man during a robbery at Croal Street, Georgetown.

Gilbert, 30, formerly of West La Penitence, denied killing Rawl Rodrigues on January 20, 2017, at the Route 32 minibus park during the course or furtherance of a robbery.

On the day in question, the now deceased Rodrigues was reportedly followed by the three men from the DEMICO Roof Garden, just opposite the Stabroek Market clock.

On his way to the park, one of the suspects, in pursuit of the robbery, reportedly stabbed Rodrigues in his chest with a knife.

DEAD: Rawl Rodrigues

The State is being represented by Prosecutors Muntaz Ali and Taneisha Saygon, while Attorney-at-Law Stanley Moore, SC, is on record for the accused.

The trial is expected to commence on Monday, September 12.

Last year, Afabia Yankana and Akeem Hayman were arraigned before Justice Kissoon for Rodrigues’ murder. However, the pair opted to plead guilty to the lesser count of murder.

Justice Kissoon sentenced both men to life imprisonment with the possibility of parole after serving 15 years.

