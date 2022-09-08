Will Norton receive a lawsuit, major resignation?

PEOPLE’S National Congress/Reform (PNC/R) Leader, Aubrey Norton, is set to receive a lawsuit from a staffer who has resigned but has not been paid. It is also alleged that there is to be a major resignation in the days ahead.

Sources close to Congress Place, the PNC/R Headquarters, alleged that the salary due to the resigned staffer has been withheld without proper reason.

They also claimed that the staffer in question resigned due to discrimination. Another staff member who recently resigned, it has been ‘reported’, has made a similar allegation.

Less than one week ago, party members confirmed to the Guyana Chronicle that Congress Place was unable to pay several staffers last month, and the situation caused much unease to the affected staffers. It is not clear if the affected staffers have been paid.

One source had indicated to this publication that the last private sector donor stopped contribution to the party last month, citing a loss of confidence in the direction of the party due to positions it has taken over the past few months.

The members went on to say that Opposition Leader, Aubrey Norton, does not enjoy the support of all the Opposition members in Parliament, and his leadership style has alienated many from the party.

Several employees at Congress Place, in recent months, have either resigned or parted ways with the PNC/R’s headquarters for other reasons.

In May of this year, Misenga Jones, the woman who challenged the use of votes from the recount of the March 2, 2020 elections as the basis for the declaration of the results, was fired from her position as office clerk at Congress Place, PNC/R Headquarters, Sophia, Georgetown.

According to a friend and associate of Jones, who is familiar with the situation at Congress Place, her firing stemmed from the behaviour of a PNC member who was very confrontational to international observers during the attempt to rig the 2020 elections.

In February, Opposition Leader, Aubrey Norton wrote Vishnu Persaud, the Chief Elections Officer (CEO) of GECOM, to inform him that he has selected Carol Smith Joseph as a replacement for Amna Ally as Chief Scrutineer for the APNU+AFC.

Carol Smith Joseph is currently before the court on electoral fraud charges, as she was a central figure in the Coalition’s attempt to rig the March 2, 2020 General Elections.