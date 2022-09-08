News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Cricket Carnival plans moving apace; 14 major sponsors on board
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce Oneidge Walrond (Elvin Carl Croker photo) 
Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce Oneidge Walrond (Elvin Carl Croker photo) 

PLANS for hosting the first-ever Guyana Cricket Carnival are moving apace, with 14 companies officially entering the grand celebration as sponsors.

This was revealed on Wednesday at a press conference held at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, at Liliendaal, Greater Georgetown, where Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport Charles Ramson Jr, said that with just a few days left before the kick-off of the weeks-long celebration, plans are shaping up nicely.

The Minister noted that the 17-day cricket carnival festival, which begins on September 16, 2022, is a product that will showcase Guyana in the best possible light, and create a space where the country is recognised as a premium destination for world-class events in the region.

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport Charles Ramson Jr. (Elvin Carl Croker photo)

He added that this season of events will offer opportunities to local creatives, since performers will be able to get on the biggest platform, as people from all around the world will be in Guyana to participate in the activities over the period.

Ramson noted that the cricket carnival is also expected to bring significant opportunities for businesses.

Adding to this, Minister of Tourism, Industry, and Commerce Oneidge Walrond, during the press conference, said the main objective of Cricket Carnival is to diversify Guyana’s tourism product.

She said this plays into Guyana’s objective of hosting world-class events to attract persons to visit the country.

Representatives of the various companies onboard as sponsors for the Cricket Carnival 2022 pose with Ministers Charles Ramson Jr. and Oneidge Walrond (Elvin Carl Croker photo)

With this being a first-of-its-kind event for Guyana, Walrond indicated there are plans to continue its hosting over the next three years. The events, she said, will only get bigger and better.

Additionally, as part of the 17-day event lineup, the tourism minister told those present that five bands will be participating in the road parade, as the government has partnered with the private sector in this regard.

Concerning carnival bands, she announced that there will also be a participating band from Florida, United States of America, which is expected to feature soca singers Bunji Garlin and Fayann Lyons.

“Also, this cricket carnival is an opportunity for our regional sisters and brothers to partner with us,” Walrond said.

With that, she further noted that the eyes of the region, and externally, will be turned to Guyana during the hosting of Cricket Carnival 2022.

Meanwhile, during the press conference, the 14 sponsors that officially came on board for the series of events expressed enthusiasm to play a role in the staging of the events.

These 14 sponsors are: Atlas Security, International Import and Supplies, TMK 2020, Creamery, Adamantium Holdings, Associated Brands Limited, Avinash Contracting and Scrap Metal Inc., Condor Construction Inc, Ansa McAl, Kares Engineering, AGM, Digicel, Demerara Distillers Limited and GTT.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Guyana will be the host of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) finals for the next three years.

At the time, President Dr. Irfaan Ali announced that the government has collaborated with the private sector to stage several events around the time that cricket games will be hosted here to form a “Cricket Carnival.” (Shamar Meusa)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.