Guyana, China unveil $50 commemorative coin

TO honour 50 years of diplomatic relations between the Co-operative Republic of Guyana and the People’s Republic of China, a $50 commemorative coin was, on Tuesday, unveiled at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation.

The commemorative coin will be on sale from Wednesday at a cost of $6,500.

Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation Minister, Hugh Todd, emphasised that the bilateral relationship between the two states has grown progressively over the years.

“The fact that Guyana and China have enjoyed very warm, friendly, and fruitful relations for 50 years is an indication of the collaboration and strength and the mutual interest which we share deeply as two sovereign, independent nation states,” the minister noted.

Minister Todd stated that the relationship between Guyana and China continue to benefit the people of both countries.

“When we look at the projects here in Guyana undertaken by the Chinese Government in collaboration with the Government of Guyana, we can see squarely that they have always centred on improving the lives and the livelihoods of the people of Guyana and to the benefit of the people of China.”

The minister commended China on its exponential growth and noted that the country is well positioned to assist in Guyana’s transformation.

“Our survival depends a lot on how we engage with each other. We have seen the fruits and the benefits of our collaboration in various areas whether it’s in training, whether it’s infrastructural works,” Minister Todd asserted.

He also highlighted China’s ‘humanitarian touch’, pointing to the provision of COVID-19 vaccines to Guyana.

Chinese Ambassador to Guyana, Guo Haiyan affirmed that the relationship between the two countries is priceless. She lauded the government for attaching importance to the relations with her country.

“The coin has a price but the friendship between Guyana and China is priceless. We value our friendship very much,” she said.

She went on to say that the guidance of the leaders of both countries can comprehensively strengthen the bilateral relations and development plans in various fields, including banking.

“We believe that with our joint efforts, the China-Guyana relations will be promoted into a new level and an even more wonderful chapter will be composed in our friendship,” the ambassador noted.

Governor of the Bank of Guyana, Gobind Ganga, explained that the coin was produced by Osbourne Mint and is struck on a silver-plated base metal. The words “Fifty years of friendship and co-operation” are written in both Mandarin and English.

The red and green coloured centre graphic is the number 50. One of the sides of the coin shows the letters C and G tied together by the flags of China and Guyana. The date of the partnership is inscribed on the inner ring of the coin.

Foreign Secretary, Robert Persaud, was also present at the unveiling.

Diplomatic ties between Guyana and China were established on June 27, 1972. Guyana was the only English-speaking country in the Caribbean to forge diplomatic relations with China at that time. (DPI)