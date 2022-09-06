Do not lose focus, keep pushing

— President encourages students who sat CSEC and CAPE examinations

AS students began accessing their results in the various Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) examinations on Monday, President, Dr Irfaan Ali in a video message on his official Facebook page congratulated the top performing students and encouraged students who were not as pleased with their results to be mindful that these exams are a mere stepping stone to their wider success.

The Ministry of Education on Monday announced Guyana’s results in this year’s Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examinations (CAPE).

Anna Regina Multilateral’s Outam Heeralall and Ramoll Baboolall were named the country’s students with the most grade ones at CSEC, while Queen’s College’s Bhedesh Persaud scored the most grade ones at CAPE.

“I want to congratulate all those students who know that they exceeded their own personal limitations. I want to congratulate the parents, teachers, the community and all those who help in shaping them and allowing them to achieve this milestone,” President Ali said.

The Head of State called on the students not to get lost in their achievements and lose sight of their continued growth and development.

“I urge them to stay focused, to understand that this is just a stepping stone. This is just the beginning of a long road ahead, one in which continued dedication and commitment will bring the same joy and reward that they experience today,” he said.

However, not just celebrating the best performing students, the President offered encouraging words to those who may not be pleased with their results.

He called on them to remember that they are still young and can still achieve great things.

“At 15, 16, 17 years old the world is still filled with opportunities. Guyana is still filled with opportunities. You will have other chances, do not be discouraged, do not lose focus. Do not be disheartened, but find strength in understanding that you’re still very young. You could rewrite your exams if you choose to go into an area with skill development, an area in which you want to advance your technical capabilities. Look for opportunities equal to what you’re most comfortable with and work towards ensuring that you too fulfil your desires and ambitions. This is just a brief stop in a long life ahead. At this stop some of us might be ahead of others. Some of us might believe we are behind others. But we are not really behind or ahead, we are on the same road together, arriving at the same destination eventually. And that destination is one in which we empower ourselves, we develop ourselves, we educate ourselves, we advance ourselves so that we can participate fully in the development of our country,” the President said.

He added: “Recommit yourselves, rededicate yourself, refocus, rethink, realign and reposition yourself for success.”