Scenes from Folk Festival 2022
festival-3

MINISTER in the Office of the Prime Minister with Responsibility for Public Affairs Kwame McCoy, and Tourism, Industry and Commerce Minister Oneidge Walrond, and Counsel General Michael Brotherson addressing Folk Festival 2022 in Brooklyn, New York.

The event was organised by the Guyana Cultural Association of New York Inc. under the theme, “CARIFESTA@50 – Reflection & Legacies”.

During the visit, the ministers also met and interacted with New York State Senator Roxanne Persaud (a Guyanese), and Advisor on Diaspora Affairs Joe Yusuf.

