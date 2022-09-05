Blankenburg man killed in hit-and-run accident 

A 42-year-old man has died after being hit by a car in the vicinity of the Blankenburg Nursery School, West Coast Demerara, on Saturday night.

The Guyana Police Force in a press release said that they are investigating the hit-and-run accident that caused the death of Azaad Khan, 42, of Lot ‘S’ Blankenburg, West Coast Demerara.

Initial investigations indicated that a black Toyota Allion motorcar was proceeding along the southern side of the public road at a fast rate of speed and collided with Khan, who was walking across the roadway from north to south.

As a result of the impact, the pedestrian was flung on the southern side of the road with his left leg broken off and ending up in a yard some four houses away.

Khan’s body was picked up by members of the Community Policing Group and the police and transported to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

On Sunday, the police say that the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run accident has been found and the driver identified as Vickey Balgobin, 28, of De Willem, West Coast Demerara.

He reportedly admitted to police that he was the driver of the vehicle bearing registration PTT952 at the time of the accident and fled the scene because he “panicked.”