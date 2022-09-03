England batter Bairstow ruled out of third Test and T20 World Cup

ENGLAND batter Jonny Bairstow has been ruled out of the third Test against South Africa and the Twenty20 World Cup after sustaining a possible broken left leg while playing golf yesterday.

The 32-year-old slipped walking to a tee box and will see a specialist to ascertain the extent of the injury.

Bairstow confirmed on his Instagram account that he will need surgery.

Nottinghamshire’s Ben Duckett has been added to the squad for the series-deciding Test at the Kia Oval.

The Yorkshireman has been in brilliant form in 2022, scoring 1 061 runs and six centuries in 10 Tests, and remains a key part of England’s white-ball teams.

Earlier yesterday he was named in England’s squad for the T20 World Cup in Australia, which begins for England on October 22, with managing director Rob Key confirming Bairstow was set to open the batting.

Instead, a replacement for the 15-man group must be found, with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirming that an announcement will be made in due course.

Ex-England spinner Alex Hartley, speaking on BBC Two, said: “It’s devastating news, he has been so good for England this summer. To sustain a freak injury playing golf is such a blow for England, but more importantly for Bairstow.”

With Bairstow missing, his Yorkshire team-mate Harry Brook could be in line to make his Test debut against South Africa. The 23-year-old has been part of the England squad throughout the summer and will now compete with left-hander Duckett for a place in the XI.

Duckett, 27, is also an option to replace Bairstow in the World Cup squad. He is one of three batters included in the touring party to take on Pakistan later in September not named in the tournament squad.

Surrey’s Will Jacks, 23, and Jordan Cox of Kent, 21, are the other two, while there is still the possibility that Jason Roy could be in line for a quick recall having been dropped from the original 15. (BBC Sport)