The people of Moleson Creek

PRECELLE JAMES, a young mother, left her home village of Port Kaituma, North West District (NWD) Region One (Barima-Waini), four years ago, seeking a better standard of life and relocated with her husband at Moleson Creek, Berbice.

The 20-year-old told the Pepperpot Magazine that she relocated after marriage, but she did not regret it because she has a better life there.

Leaving family members behind is always difficult to walk away from, but this year, she plans to visit Port Kaituma for the Christmas holidays to see her parents, humble farmers and two siblings.

The mother of two stated that she has a daughter and a four-month-old baby boy and since she relocated, life has changed for the better because her husband has a steady job and he is providing for them.

“I can safely say that since I came here, I get to like the place and the quietness. The people are very nice and like you can see, all the neighbours’ children would visit me every day,” she said.

That day when the team visited, James had already prepared a meal of chicken fried rice for the entire day, and she was taking care of her baby while, chatting with the other children at her home.

Rita Budwah, the mother of 10

Meanwhile, a few doors down the road is the home of Rita Budwah, a mother of 10, who was relaxing in a hammock under her house.

The 45-year-old is a housewife who is tending to the children, the youngest being two years old and some of the others are school-aged.

Budwah told the Pepperpot Magazine that her husband is holding down a job as a watchman at a farm in the village and he is often away from home.

She added that she is originally from #72 Village, Corentyne, Berbice but moved to Moleson Creek Village 25 years ago when she tied the knot.

Budwah related that two of her grown children have since got married and left home while seven younger ones are there with her.

She pointed out that the quiet country life suits her and the people of the village are kind and generous to them.

That day, Budwah had already made a pot of rice and chicken curry and the children had eaten and they were all relaxing in hammocks under the house.

This family has a pet monkey named Jack, who is always on a bean under the house looking out.

Suresh Persaud, the farmer

Just next door is the home of Suresh Persaud, a cash crop farmer, who was waiting on the tide to get to the back land area to access his farm.

He has been living in Moleson Creek Village for the past 35 years when the place had nothing except bush and mud.

Persaud is originally from Morashee, Essequibo River and relocated with his mother to Berbice after their father died.

He has two brothers in the same village and another on the Corentyne, while his four sisters reside abroad.

Persaud told the Pepperpot Magazine that he would sell his produce to wholesalers, and his wife would also sell the produce at Skeldon Market.

He is the father of three with two unmarried sons, who assist him on the farm.

“The life of a farmer is nothing glamourous, and it entails a lot of hard work to achieve a good crop, but despite the challenges we face with flooding and other factors, we are holding on. We cannot give up because it is our way of life,” he said.

Persaud explained that even though farming isn’t always profitable, being self-employed is a blessing.