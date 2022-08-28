News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
The people of Moleson Creek
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Precelle James and her children (Delano Williams photos)
Precelle James and her children (Delano Williams photos)

PRECELLE JAMES, a young mother, left her home village of Port Kaituma, North West District (NWD) Region One (Barima-Waini), four years ago, seeking a better standard of life and relocated with her husband at Moleson Creek, Berbice.

The 20-year-old told the Pepperpot Magazine that she relocated after marriage, but she did not regret it because she has a better life there.

Leaving family members behind is always difficult to walk away from, but this year, she plans to visit Port Kaituma for the Christmas holidays to see her parents, humble farmers and two siblings.

Precelle James and her children (Delano Williams photos)

The mother of two stated that she has a daughter and a four-month-old baby boy and since she relocated, life has changed for the better because her husband has a steady job and he is providing for them.

“I can safely say that since I came here, I get to like the place and the quietness. The people are very nice and like you can see, all the neighbours’ children would visit me every day,” she said.

That day when the team visited, James had already prepared a meal of chicken fried rice for the entire day, and she was taking care of her baby while, chatting with the other children at her home.

House of Precelle James

Rita Budwah, the mother of 10
Meanwhile, a few doors down the road is the home of Rita Budwah, a mother of 10, who was relaxing in a hammock under her house.

The 45-year-old is a housewife who is tending to the children, the youngest being two years old and some of the others are school-aged.

Rita Budwah and her pet

Budwah told the Pepperpot Magazine that her husband is holding down a job as a watchman at a farm in the village and he is often away from home.

She added that she is originally from #72 Village, Corentyne, Berbice but moved to Moleson Creek Village 25 years ago when she tied the knot.

Budwah related that two of her grown children have since got married and left home while seven younger ones are there with her.

Jack at his favourite spot

She pointed out that the quiet country life suits her and the people of the village are kind and generous to them.

That day, Budwah had already made a pot of rice and chicken curry and the children had eaten and they were all relaxing in hammocks under the house.

This family has a pet monkey named Jack, who is always on a bean under the house looking out.

Suresh Persaud, the farmer
Just next door is the home of Suresh Persaud, a cash crop farmer, who was waiting on the tide to get to the back land area to access his farm.

He has been living in Moleson Creek Village for the past 35 years when the place had nothing except bush and mud.

Persaud is originally from Morashee, Essequibo River and relocated with his mother to Berbice after their father died.

Farmer Suresh Persaud and a relative in the village

He has two brothers in the same village and another on the Corentyne, while his four sisters reside abroad.

Persaud told the Pepperpot Magazine that he would sell his produce to wholesalers, and his wife would also sell the produce at Skeldon Market.

He is the father of three with two unmarried sons, who assist him on the farm.

“The life of a farmer is nothing glamourous, and it entails a lot of hard work to achieve a good crop, but despite the challenges we face with flooding and other factors, we are holding on. We cannot give up because it is our way of life,” he said.

Persaud explained that even though farming isn’t always profitable, being self-employed is a blessing.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Michel Outridge

More from this author

Michel Outridge
Michel Outridge
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.