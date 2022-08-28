News Archives
Strengthening village economies: $10M in clay bricks to be purchased from Shulinab 
President, Dr Irfaan Ali addressing Region Nine residents on Friday (Office of the President photo)
President, Dr Irfaan Ali addressing Region Nine residents on Friday (Office of the President photo)

THE government will be spending some $10M to procure 300,000 clay bricks from the community of Shulinab, South-Central Rupununi, Region Nine, as part of efforts to stimulate economic activities in the region.

This latest initiative by the government was announced by President, Dr Irfaan Ali on Friday during a meeting at the community benab. President Ali is currently on a three-day visit to Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo).

The bricks will be used for the construction of homes and is another push to the government’s housing drive in Region Nine. Shulinab and neighbouring villages are known for producing clay bricks that are commonly used for construction in the region.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Housing and Water, the President said the initiative is another demonstration of the government providing equitable opportunities for all Guyanese.
“I’m nothing more than your chief servant… and we must as far as possible solve our human resource problem from right within the villages,” the statement quoted the Head of State as saying.

The President is being accompanied on the visit by Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues; Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai; and Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall.

During the meeting, the President told the residents that he will continue to make himself and his Cabinet available for further discussions on resolving issues in the community.
Announcement of the clay brick purchase followed other announcements by the President of developmental initiatives for Region Nine.

This includes the government giving $1M each to persons owning a house lot, starting with the current 600 allottees in the region, in addition to some 2,000 part-time jobs that will soon be made available in region.
The $1 million is part of a sum of $3M needed to build a model house there. The Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI) and the New Building Society (NBS) have agreed to finance the remaining $2M (of 3M required to build a house) at an interest rate of 3.5 per cent, without the need for collateral or a job letter.

Not only is that the lowest rate in the country, but homeowners would only have to repay $14,000 each month but under the condition that the materials and labour are procured locally.
Region Nine residents can also benefit from the government’s initiative, which caters for persons constructing homes below $6 million. Under this initiative, persons constructing homes at the value of $6 million or less will receive one sling of cement, along with the steel to be used for the foundation of the house.

The new housing project is part of a plan by government to make homeownership affordable and possible for all Guyanese.

Staff Reporter

