News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Man surrenders to police after stabbing reputed wife to death
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
knife

TASINA DAZZLE, 28, was, on Friday night, allegedly stabbed to death by her common-law husband Quincy Roache, 36, at their Ujamma Housing Scheme home, LBI, East Coast Demerara.
Enquiries disclosed that the two often had domestic issues.

However, according to reports, Dazzle never made a report to the police. On Friday night, Dazzle’s cousin, a 33-year-old of the said area, who was also her neighbour, was awakened by her screams.
Upon checking, she saw Dazzle running out of her yard and on to her bridge where she fell and laid motionless.

Roache exited the house and joined a minibus and made his escape heading in a northerly direction.
Dazzle was escorted to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Her body is at the hospital awaiting a post-mortem examination.
Hours after allegedly committing the act, Rouche visited the Turkeyen Police Station and surrendered to cops. He was arrested and escorted to the Sparendaam Police Station.
Investigations are ongoing.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.