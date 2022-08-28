Man surrenders to police after stabbing reputed wife to death

TASINA DAZZLE, 28, was, on Friday night, allegedly stabbed to death by her common-law husband Quincy Roache, 36, at their Ujamma Housing Scheme home, LBI, East Coast Demerara.

Enquiries disclosed that the two often had domestic issues.

However, according to reports, Dazzle never made a report to the police. On Friday night, Dazzle’s cousin, a 33-year-old of the said area, who was also her neighbour, was awakened by her screams.

Upon checking, she saw Dazzle running out of her yard and on to her bridge where she fell and laid motionless.

Roache exited the house and joined a minibus and made his escape heading in a northerly direction.

Dazzle was escorted to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Her body is at the hospital awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Hours after allegedly committing the act, Rouche visited the Turkeyen Police Station and surrendered to cops. He was arrested and escorted to the Sparendaam Police Station.

Investigations are ongoing.