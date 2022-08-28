More recognition for theatre needed

Local thespian calls for development of the art

SINCE its inception, theatre has been a recipe for easing tensions in the mind of people who have been frustrated and want to have a good laugh while providing adjustments for the better as they become enthralled in the performances.

These were the viewpoints expressed by veteran theatre personality Ron Robinson during an interview with the Pepperpot Magazine.

Robinson, a well-known Guyanese theatre performer and playwright who has been featured in and written many well-known plays, spoke about what he hopes to see in the near future where theatre is concerned.

“Theatre is one of the most powerful tools there is. You want to get the message out and across, do it theatrically. They will get the message much stronger. You can talk all day, they see it, the message is there, it is on television or on radio. It gets the message across, and that is what the government needs to recognise. They need to help promote the Arts and promote in a meaningful way, every aspect of it,” Robinson told the Pepperpot Magazine.

According to Robinson, theatre has been very impactful over the years. For him, it has made a difference in the way he lived and continues to live his life, he shared, adding that he would be a hypocrite to say that he has learnt nothing from theatre.

“Years ago, if I may, theatre was far more powerful, far more impacting because it was supported … neither was there a competition with social media, so it was a means of people getting that relief or a different aspect of everyday living by going to see a play,” Robinson said.

He explained that social media has had a negative effect on theatre, because many young people prefer to sit on their phones and pay rapt interest to events as they unfold on social media rather than looking at a good play.

He acknowledged, however, that social media has positives, as it is the way people advertise these days – even people in theatre. However, he opined that the bad outweighs the good tremendously.

Where is theatre going?

Robinson said that in modern times, much of the entertainment just appeals to people’s basic instincts and that most writers clamour to popularity and sales rather than to instill a positive message. As such, he believes that people will have to be “weaned” back into appreciating good theatre. However, he is of the view small efforts have to be made initially until the audience starts coming back to the good plays.

“I want to see a professional theatre started in Guyana, where a professional theatre is built. The Cultural Centre is huge, but it is so large. There are other large theatres in the world, but they are designed acoustically, so that audience at the back will hear just as good as the audience in front. They are built so that sets can be changed quickly,” Robinson told the Pepperpot Magazine.

Robinson’s dream is to have that professional theatre built and have professionals come and train Guyanese for three months. Additionally, there must be more resources, including financing, poured into theatrical performances to ensure their upkeep.

This must be inclusive of actors being paid handsomely, training for directors, actors, ushers and sound engineers, while at the same time maintaining a professional approach to theatrical performances countrywide. These improvements, he believes, would lead to a revival of large audiences who will be eager to witness good, educational and informative plays filled with positive and inspirational messages.