Entertainer Simone Dowding sharing her knowledge and skills in Children’s Drama Workshop

“WHEN I am home, they say you’re too loud and need to quiet down, but here, they say be as loud as you can; the entire audience must hear you. It feels like home, like one big happy family.”

Those were some of the sentiments expressed by 13-year-old Sarah Reid, who was sharing how she felt about the children’s drama workshop that she was a part of for the past few weeks that was held by Purple Arts Productions.

A student of Saint Stanislaus College, she loved that the workshop, organised by longstanding member of the entertainment industry, Simone Dowding, allowed for her to interact with other children and to be the outgoing person that she loves to be.

“I like acting and directing. Directing is really fun because you get to take control. You get to share your ideas with people and inspire them,” the aspiring corporate lawyer shared with Pepperpot Magazine on the sidelines of a practice session for an upcoming show that will be the culmination of the drama workshop.

“I really like debating. To be a lawyer, you have to speak loud; you have to convince people that you can help them and you need the voice for it,” Sarah expressed. She has personally seen how someone who was shy and had a weak voice was able to open up and become more outgoing.

Under her company, Dowding conducts the workshop annually when schools close for the July-August vacation period. She couldn’t be happier that she was able to work with the children once again after pausing for a while due to the pandemic. These workshops also fit the description of the type of developmental activities that theatre veteran Ron Robinson expressed his hope to see more of in a recent interview with the Pepperpot Magazine.

The workshop, held in the compound of Theatre Guild in Kingston, teaches children, ages 9 to 16, the basics of costume and stage management, playwriting, directing, and acting. It also helps them master the arts of listening, breathing, and stage geography.

The workshop, with Assistant Directors Sherwin Adams and Jennifer Kendall, will culminate in Emerge 9, a grand stage show featuring the children on September 3. During their time in the workshop, they would have been responsible for writing their own play and coming up with ideas for the final show.

With decades of experience in the entertainment industry, Dowding uses the time to pass on her knowledge and skills to the youths. “She’s always telling you to try and get better and not to give up,” 10-year-old Kinaya Mc Pherson said about Dowding.

“It’s my first time here, and I find it enjoyable. I think it’s fun; great lessons. The classes help me build my courage. I’m proud of the fact that I can project, act and direct,” Mc Pherson expressed.

Eight-year-old Keimani Vanbuckley, a pupil of St. Margaret’s Primary, loves attending the drama classes. As the props manager, he is responsible for looking after the stage and providing the items that are needed by the actors. “Every time we make a mistake, Ms. Dowding tells us how to correct it,” he shared. He especially loves that the workshop allows him to make new friends.

It is Quade Barrett’s third year participating in the workshop. “It helps me in projecting, in confidence and other ways. If we say a part wrong or don’t project, Ms. Dowding will tell us what to do,” he shared.

Meanwhile, Hillon La Cruz is a student at the University of Guyana snd is majoring in Communications. She is doing her internship with Purple Arts Productions, learning the basics of theatre arts.

La Cruz said the participants had to create scenarios to get ideas for a play and that it was very interesting to see how they came together, formed a group and produced something good.

Observing Dowding at work, La Cruz said: “She’s really good with the kids and tries to keep it family-friendly. She pays attention to what roles she’s giving them; what words they’re using. She’s very patient and hands-on with them.”

La Cruz will be the MC for the show next week and is one of the assisting directors for one of the three plays on that day.