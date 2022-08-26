News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Only high-risk persons eligible for monkeypox vaccine
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony, M.P
Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony, M.P

HEALTH Minister Dr Frank Anthony said on Thursday that only persons considered to be high-risk will be eligible for the monkeypox vaccine.
Guyana is expected to receive its first set of ‘Imvamune’ vaccines for the viral infection by the end of September from Canada, through the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO).
‘Imvamune’ protects against orthopoxvirus infections such as monkeypox and smallpox.

Speaking during his COVID-19 update, Dr Anthony explained that persons who have been exposed to the virus will be the first to be vaccinated.
“If someone is at high-risk, meaning that you would have been in close contact with somebody who has monkeypox, then your chances of getting monkeypox would be quite high.

“The criterion to administer the vaccine would be that the person must have been exposed, and be at high risk for getting monkeypox,” Minister Anthony said.
The Health Minister said Imvamune is a modified vaccine and the health ministry will be working to see how protective it is against monkeypox.
He said that similar to the COVID-19 vaccine, there may be some temporary side-effects from the monkeypox vaccine.

These include swelling or redness at the vaccination site, headaches and some muscle pain.
He also explained that there are two types of monkeypox virus: namely, Clade I and Clade II.

“The clinical picture may not be very different. However, with Clade II, we have observed that mortality is higher. Generally, all the signs and symptoms are the same,” he explained.
He urged persons to take the necessary precautions to protect themselves against the virus.

Currently, there are roughly 45,000 monkeypox cases and 13 deaths in some 96 countries around the world. Guyana has recorded one case so far.

(DPI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.