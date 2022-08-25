$2.5B new ‘lab’ for Standards Bureau to increase capacity

A NEW laboratory facility will be built for the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) to the tune of $2.5 billion, according to a statement from the parent agency, Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce on Wednesday.

The contract was awarded to NABI Construction Inc. The new facility will be located in the Sophia Exhibition Complex.

“The recent oil and gas discoveries have produced several changes in the structure of Guyana’s economy,” the ministry said in a press release.

“Consequently, the role of the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) has become more critical to both the private and public sectors, as the demand for its services has increased substantially especially in the areas of business development, metrology, and training in standards for Guyanese firms,” the parent agency said.

Consequently, the ministry further noted, “The Government has acknowledged that the current laboratory infrastructure at the GNBS requires upgrading for the provision of these much-needed services to support economic competitiveness.

“Improving the GNBS’ infrastructural facilities allow the agency its full capacity to function and support economic diversification, innovation, and access to markets by Guyanese businesses.”

With the investment into the new state-of-the-art facility, this will equip the GNBS with international standard laboratory facilities to assure reliability, adequate space to perform tests for consumer protection, and certifying production standards.

This will additionally allow for increased calibration capacity for temperature, moisture, pressure, force, volume and electricity, as well as adequate equipment and the ability to maintain its ISO accreditation.

The project, which is supported by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), will be completed within the next 18 months.

The Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, through its National Quality Infrastructure Project, will spearhead the management and oversight of the construction project, the press statement said.