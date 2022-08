A high-level team compromising President Irfaan Ali, Natural Resources Minister, Vickram Bharrat, and Projects Director at the President’s office, Marcia Nadir-Sharma, were given a guided tour of the Liza Unity floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel on Tuesday.

President Ali engaged workers, including Guyanese staff onboard the vessel. President of ExxonMobil Guyana, Alistair Routledge was also among the visiting team to the FPSO. (Office of the President photos)