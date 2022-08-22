Road to success laid out for young people

–says Minister Edghill

AS the government continues to provide opportunities for youths to reach their full potential, Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill, recently said that the road to success has already been laid out for them.

This was told to the participants of the just-concluded National Youth Culture Camp in Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice). The minister was at the time delivering the feature address at the closing ceremony of the three-week camp, a press release stated.

He reminded the young people of the many opportunities being made available to them for their development and advancement.

Minister Edghill added that the government is providing these opportunities so that they can be the very best that they can be.

“The government has put aside money for young people, that people who have creativity could get a grant for culture and innovation to develop themselves to the highest level,” he said.

“This camp was designed to help you to discover for yourself and to help some of your guardians and your superiors discover talents. Diamonds that people wear on their hands or as broaches, they are very expensive and very valuable, nicely polished and shining, but you don’t find them looking like that in the backdam. You have to have an idea to know that is a good piece of diamond, as it is in the rock. Then you take that diamond and you polish it and cut it. Queens and kings, billionaires and noblemen use those diamonds, but when they were first discovered, they look like a piece of dirt, they look like nothing,” he added.

The minister used the opportunity to emphasised how valuable they can become if they made good use of the opportunities that are being made available to them.

“Today, me addressing you, do you know how I see you? As diamonds in the rough, and once properly polished, once properly processed, you will be valuable,” he said.

Minister Edghill also noted his happiness at the fact that one’s circumstances no longer determined one’s value.

“How the world has it, only a special group of people or kinds of people could reach certain heights. I am happy today that in Guyana that no longer prevails. Provision and opportunity have been created for young people despite where they live, what is their family name, if they come from [a] two-parent family or single-parent family, don’t matter what is their religion, or their colour, once they can do it, the road to success is laid out for you by the government,” he added.

During the three weeks of the camp, participants learnt about Guyana’s rich cultural history and the different art forms including, painting, sketching, dance, and drumming. The camp was held in each region of the country.