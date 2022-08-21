News Archives
Solid foundation for technological development
Prime Minister, Brigadier (ret’d), Mark Phillips presents a certificate to one of the participants
PRIME MINISTER, Brigadier (ret’d), Mark Phillips, said the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Summer Camps in Guyana play a pivotal role in the foundation of technological development.
The Prime Minister noted that camps were testament to the Government’s commitment to embracing the ICT revolution in Guyana.

He told the 72 graduates and their relatives at the graduation ceremony of the Berbice leg of the ICT Summer Camp 2022, at the Albion Community Centre, on Saturday, that the initiative will grow.
“We are excited about this initiative because these workshops create a foundation and provide young people with a glimpse of the opportunities that are available to them and how they can access them.”

Furthermore, he stated that the skills acquired during the learning sessions will not only provide critical thinking skills in ICT-related matters but also foster long-term skills.
“I encourage you to continue to innovate; continue to be curious and to find novel ways to solve problems through the use of ICTs. This curiosity will foster growth; it will foster knowledge and it will foster originality. These are valuable skills that will serve you throughout your lifetime. “

The initiative was one of three ICT summer camp training programmes conducted countrywide by the Office of the Prime Minister, through the Industry and Innovation Unit.
Regional Chairman, David Armogan and Director of the Industry and Innovation Unit within the Prime Minister’s Office, Shahrukh Hussain, were among the attendees at the graduation ceremony. (DPI)

