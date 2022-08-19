Scout Association elects new executives

THE Scout Association of Guyana recently held its 111th Annual General Meeting (AGM), the first since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, during which a new executive board was elected.

Procurement and Operations Executive of Banks DIH Limited, David Carto has been elected as the President of the Association, a release said.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a vast decrease in scouting activities, and, as such, the association is working to rebuild some of its past projects as well as some new initiatives.

“These include a new drive to recruit new membership for the association, highlighting the contributions of our adult leaders and to show the positive effects that someone can have from being a part of the association,” the release said.

The persons elected to serve on the executive committee are Ramsay Ali (First Vice-President); Ron Robinson (Second Vice-President); Kampta Bishnu (Treasurer); and Zaida Joaquin (Secretary).

Hugh Glasgow and Donna Vieira have been elected to serve as committee members.

The association’s robust comeback will also be supported by the appointment of a young, experienced, and vibrant team of national commissioners.

Members of the team include Chief Commissioner, Andrew Ramcharitar; Deputy Chief Commissioner, Charissa Rampersad (in charge of training); Deputy Chief Commissioner, Dominique Van Sluytman (in charge of administration); Deputy Chief Commissioner, Yonnick David (in charge of programme), and District Commissioner, Bonicka Gordon.

“I joined the Scout Association when I was 11 years old, and I came back as a leader in 2002. Being a part of the association was a great experience for me as a child and as a leader. We are open to all regardless of one’s religion, ethnicity, or personal views. Our goal is to make better citizens,” said Chief Commissioner, Andrew Ramcharitar.

The national commissioners will be supported by a team of assistant district commissioners. Members include Ronaldo Torres (Cubs); La Shanna Thompson (Cubs); Patrick Reynolds (Explorers); and Hosni Campbell (Venturers). There will also be two youth commissioners, Christine Richardson and Ismael Tang.

The Scout Association of Guyana has been in existence for 113 years and remains the oldest youth movement in Guyana, the release said.

“Scouting contributes to the education of young people ages seven and up, through a value system based on the Scout Promise and Law, to help build a better world where people are self-fulfilled as individuals to play a constructive and leading role in society. The focus is a holistic one, following the scouting method, a fun, interactive, and non-formal approach to development,” the release said.

Learn more about the association by following its Facebook page Scout Association of Guyana and Instagram @Scouts.Guyana.