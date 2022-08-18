Sixteen-year-old latest to benefit from cricket gear donation

RIGHT-arm medium pacer Lutesh Singh of Skeldon and Just Try Cricket Club was recently presented with one pair of cricket shoes, one helmet and an arm guard, compliments of this initiative and Davo Naraine of the UK.

Young Singh, a fifth form student of Tagore Memorial Secondary School, represented the Rising Star team in the GCB 2022 Under-19 Inter-county Cricket Tournament which was aborted due to excessive rains.

“Thank you for this timely gesture,” the young cricketer said.

Representing the initiative was former Berbice Youth all-rounder, Deoprakash Ramdat who stated that the project is happy to assist in the development of our young cricketers and at the same time encourage them to educate themselves and be better citizens of Guyana.

This joint initiative is between Anil Beharry of Guyana and Kishan Das of the USA.

Total cricket-related items collected so far: $250 000 cash, two trophies, 12 cricket boots, 19 pairs of batting pads, 21 bats, 15 pairs of batting gloves, 19 thigh pads, one pair of wicket-keeping pads, two arm guards, six cricket bags and three helmets. In addition to the above, $600 000 worth in gear was donated by Sheik Mohamed, former National wicketkeeper/batter.

To date, 30 young players from all three counties of Guyana have already benefited from three junior gear basg, two trophies, two arm guards, 14 bats, one box, three helmets, 12 pairs of cricket shoes, 10 pairs

of batting pads, one bat rubber and 12 pairs of batting gloves.

In addition, two clubs in the Pomeroon area benefited from two used bats. Pomeroon, Leguan and Wakenaam Cricket Committees and Cotton Tree Die Hard each also received one box of red cricket balls while RHCCCC received two, 15 white cricket shirts, one pair of junior batting pads, one pair of wicket-keeping gloves and a set of stumps and bails Cricket-related items, used or new, are distributed free of cost to young, promising cricketers in Guyana.

Skills, discipline and education are important characteristics of the recipients. Talent-spotting is being done across the country and club leaders also assist to identify same.

Progressive and well managed clubs will also benefit. We take this opportunity to thank Javed and Imran of West Indian Sports Complex, Option Group of USA, Hilbert Foster, Bish Panday of P and P Insurance Brokers, Sean Devers, Trevis Simon, Årïêl J. Tïlkú, Aaron Beharry, Leanna Bachan and Imran Saccoor, Devon Ramnauth, Teddy Singh, Romash Munna, Ravi Etwaroo, Kelvin Brijlall, Ravin Harkishun, Surendra Harkishun, Allan Mangru, Dennis Mangru, Vishal Mahabir, Sherman Austin, Huburn Evans, Rajendra Sadeo, Ramesh Sunich of Trophy Stall, Sheik Mohamed of Star Sports Awards and Trophies and Ajay Gainda of Cricket Equipment Guyana, Gajanand Singh, Peter Ramkissoon, Rabindranath Saywack, Roshan Gaffoor, Ameer Rahaman, Chin Singh, Denesh Chandrapaul, Dr Cecil Beharry and Latch Mohabir and family.

Thanks to the media for the role they are playing in promoting this venture. Distribution will continue. Anyone who desires to contribute can contact Anil Beharry on 623 6875 or Kishan Das on 1 718 664 0896.