Everest Masters overcome Diplomatic Corps in friendly fixture

THE Everest Masters team overcame the Diplomatic Corps in a 25-over fixture last weekend at the Everest Cricket Club (ECC) ground.

The 106-run victory was achieved, compliments of opener Saheed Mohamed who scored a century.

Mohamed put on 43 for the first wicket with Ravi Bharat (2) and added a further 23 with Safraz Sheriffudeen (9) along with Basil Persaud; finally ending on 103 off 71 balls after being caught.

Everest Masters eventually posted 240-6.

Briyon Bowen took 2-36 while Chanderpaul Ramraj and Dambuka Junior picked up one each.

The Diplomatic Corps, who were led by the High Commissioner of India to Guyana, Dr. K. J. Srinivasa, were pegged back early in the chase as pacer Jermaine Griffith and skipper Rajesh Singh made early inroads, removing both openers to reduce them to 9-2.

The visitors never recovered despite an unbeaten 42 from Ronaldo McGarrell and 21 from Ramraj, and were restricted to 134-7.

McGarrell faced 51 balls and stroked three fours and a similar number of sixes, while Ramraj hit three fours.

Randy Lindore took 2 wickets for 23, while there was one each for Griffith, Singh and Sheriffudeen.

The match was attended by British High Commissioner to Guyana, Ms Jane Miller OBE, US Ambassador Sarah-Ann Lynch, and other diplomats.