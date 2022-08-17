News Archives
Former BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary passes away
Former BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary
AMITABH Choudhary, the former BCCI acting secretary and president of Jharkhand State Cricket Association died of heart attack yesterday morning.
Choudhary donned different hats in BCCI having served as a member of the IPL Governing Council in 2013, as Jt. Secretary of Junior Cricket Committee, Umpire Sub-Committee and NCA Board among others in 2014-15. He was elected the Honorary Jt. Secretary in 2015 and was later the Acting Secretary of the BCCI.

“I am shocked and saddened to learn of the sad demise of Mr Amitabh Choudhary,” BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said. “I had a long association with him and have always cherished our meetings. I got to know him first on the tour of Zimbabwe when I was leading India, and he was the Team Manager.

“Over the course of time, our interactions grew and his passion for the sport was evident. Today, we have a world-class stadium and complex in Ranchi and it is thanks to his vision and relentless efforts. Jharkhand has come up the ranks in quick time and I am sure he will be happier when more cricketers from the state play for India. My thoughts and sympathy are with his friends and family in this hour of grief.”

Staff Reporter

