Cummings Lodge land development being fast-tracked
Works ongoing for the expansion of Aubrey Barker Road (CH&PA photo)
– access to lands likely in two to three months

THE Ministry of Housing and Water, through the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA), is working to fast-track the development of Plot 1767 Cummings Lodge, Georgetown, a report from the ministry’s public relations department noted on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the portion of land has been allocated to a number of persons, who are awaiting the completion of the infrastructure works such as land clearing and road networks in order to access their house lots.

A section of land being cleared land at Cummings Lodge 1767 (CH&PA photo)

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, during a recent site visit with CHPA’s Director of Projects, Omar Narine and team, explained that the developing area is clustered with large trees and has presented many hurdles.

“It is one of the toughest challenges the engineers have encountered regarding land clearance and creating access routes.
“Even before we started, we had a lot of hiccups in terms of persons who were squatting and persons who claimed they were farming,” said the Minister.

However, those issues relating to the illegal occupation of lands have since been resolved through a series of engagements with the informal settlers.
Minister Croal further stated that the provision of basic infrastructure is crucial to the socio-economic advancement of occupants and the creation of sustainable schemes.

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal

As the ministry pushes ahead with the land clearing, works are simultaneously ongoing at Aubrey Barker Road, Georgetown, which is being upgraded and expanded to serve as a new access point for the area.
The expansion of the road will also unlock a commercial and medical zone leading all the way to Eccles, East Bank Demerara (EBD). The ongoing works are pegged at some $3 billion.

Within the next two-three months allottees of Plot 1767 Cummings Lodge are expected to start accessing their lands and commence construction of their homes.
The Housing and Water Minister, in his remarks, also lauded the leadership of President, Dr. Irfaan Ali in supporting the housing sector and the provision of resources to aid in the delivery of 50,000 house lots by 2025.

Staff Reporter

