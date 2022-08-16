Berbice man charged with murder of ex-wife 

BABULALL Ganpat called “Suraj”, of Glasgow Housing Scheme, was charged and remanded to prison for the alleged murder of his ex-wife, Cindy Ramchandar. He appeared virtually before Magistrate Alex Moore at the Springlands Magistrate’s Court.

It is alleged that, on August 5, he murdered Ramchandar, 24 at Number 47 Village, East Berbice, Corentyne.

Ganpat was not required to plead to the indictable offence and was remanded to prison. He is expected to make his second court appearance on November 2.

At around 08:30 hrs on the day in question, Ganpat reportedly confronted his wife and stabbed her multiple times; she collapsed and died in front of her cousin’s residence. He subsequently escaped in a silver-coloured motorcar. The car was later found abandoned on the Palmyra Public Road with a suitcase and a bottle.

Relatives told the Guyana Chronicle that Ramchandar left her matrimonial home two months ago after ill-treatment from the suspect. She had vowed never to return.

Four days after, Ganpat turned himself over to police where he reportedly confessed to committing the act.

A post-mortem examination done on her remains concluded the cause of death as shock and hemorrhage due to multiple stab wounds.