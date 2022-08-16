$48M to enhance Learning Channel facilities in Aishalton, Karasabai

A CONTRACT to the tune of $48.6M was signed between the Education Ministry and Gafsons Industries Limited for the design, supply, installation and commissioning of solar photovoltaic systems at the Guyana Learning Channel facilities in Aishalton and Karasabai, Region Nine on Monday.

There was a public tendering process and Gafsons Industries Limited emerged as the recommended bidder and was awarded the contract.

Education Minister, Priya Manickchand, said that the project aims to provide to the students, in the two communities, the same opportunities that learners, along the coast, enjoy, which is access to learning resources not only in schools but through the distance education platforms, the Guyana Learning Channel and EdYou FM, a release said.

“We’re able to give them lessons on the learning channel and the radio channel all day. We’re able to communicate with them the way we are able to do with children in Georgetown but only if we have reliable electricity and continuous electricity,” Minister Manickchand noted.

She explained the importance of the project and the need for it to be completed within the agreed timeline.

Sales and Marketing Manager of Gafsons Industries Limited, Adrian Singh, said that the company is happy to be awarded the contract and to be a part of such an important project in the education of young people.

Also present at Monday’s signing was Permanent Secretary, Alfred King; Director of the National Centre for Educational Resource Development, Quenita Walrond-Lewis; Head of Procurement, Quiency Hinds and Chief Executive Officer of the Guyana Energy Agency, Mahender Sharma, the release noted.