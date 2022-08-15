GTT supports Shark Tank competition with business connectivity solutions

GTT recently solidified its support for the American Chamber of Commerce’s (AmCham) Shark Tank Competition with the provision of special business connectivity solutions valued at a total of over US$7,000 for the top three winners.

According to a release, Chief Operations Officer for Home Solutions and Fixed Networks, Eshwar Thakurdin, who is GTT’s representative on AmCham’s Board, made this commitment to AmCham’s Business Development Officer, Sarah Shaffie, even as the company partnered with AmCham to host an engagement with Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Vindya Persaud, for members of the private sector.

“We’re confident that Shark Tank will produce innovative entrepreneurs that will birth revolutionary products and services and we have ensured that we equip them with the best business solutions Guyana has to offer, in order for them to thrive,” Thakurdin said.

He further stated that this support “is in keeping with the company’s promises to innovate for all in our country, reliably connect our customers and strengthen the community.”

He added that GTT will continue to demonstrate its commitment to the development of small- and medium- sized businesses and that the company strongly supports innovation entrepreneurship, the release said.

“As the most comprehensive connectivity service provider in the country, GTT will be playing a major role in ensuring that it provides the necessary support for the growth of the private sector.”

The winner of the Shark Tank competition, the release said will be awarded one year of free subscription to several GTT services, including GTT’s conneX 600 plan – GTT’s superfast business Internet connectivity that provides download speeds of 600 Mbps and 6000 voice minutes monthly. It also allows for calls to the USA and Canada.

The release noted that, additionally, the winner will walk away with a smartphone, a corporate mobile plan and GTT’s 3CX Hosted PBX service. The PBX service is a cloud-based Voice Over Internet Protocol (VOIP) solution that allows calls through an Internet connection instead of a regular phone line.

The second and third place winners will also benefit from the conneX 600 plan. First Vice- President of AmCham, Iman Cummings, underscored the organisation’s appreciation to GTT.

“We are grateful for GTT’s continuous support and take pride in the fact that our organisations continue to collaborate in ways that strengthen both of our missions, builds capacity in our communities, and provides greater opportunities for Guyanese,” the release quoted him as saying.

The release noted that GTT continues to aggressively improve its fibre technology to ensure faster Internet speeds and easy access to data to enhance connectivity services.

The company is currently conducting a massive campaign to increase access to fibre Internet across the country allowing for 65 per cent of its copper base to have access to fibre by December 2022.